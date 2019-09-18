Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded Wednesday afternoon in Glenarden, Md.

Officers were called to a 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Johnson Avenue at around noon after a man who was shot at an apartment complex across the street went to the convenience store to get help, Glenarden Police Chief Philip O’Donnell said.

The man was taken to a hospital and is being treated, O’Donnell said.

During the investigation, authorities discovered a second man shot in the parking lot of the complex and pronounced him dead at the scene, O’Donnell said. Police confirmed that both were shot at the same place.

Prince George’s County police investigates all of the city’s homicides and will take over the case, O’Donnell said.

Police are still working to determine a motive and suspect, he said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news