Shortly before 6 p.m., four plainclothes officers approached him on Fulks Corner Avenue, just off Route 355, and identified themselves, police said. Ocran, whose address was not given, then fled across Route 355, a divided highway known in that part of the county as South Frederick Avenue. The officers followed.

Near an apartment development, officers opened fire, and Ocran was killed. No officers were injured.

Officials said police found a handgun that they believe belonged to Ocran. It was not immediately clear how many shots police fired, how many struck Ocran or which officer fired the fatal shot.

The officers involved were Sgt. Willie Delgado, who has 17 years on the force; Cpl. Larbi Dakkouni, who has eight years on the force; and Officers James Doyle and Kyle Khuen, who each have been with the department for five years, Gaithersburg police said.

All four officers were placed on paid administrative leave, per department protocol. The police department has about 60 officers, who police the city of about 68,000 people, Mayor Jud Ashman said.

Gaitherburg police spokesman Dan Lane said the department does not require plainclothes officers to wear body cameras, so there is no body-camera footage of the shooting or the pursuit.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large), who has advocated for more transparency and accountability around police shootings, called Orcan’s death “very unfortunate” and said the lack of body-camera footage made it all the more urgent for investigators to pin down key details.

“Any time you have a police-involved shooting and death, you have to have as much information to the public as soon as you can,” Jawando said.