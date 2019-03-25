A man was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer in Frederick County, Md. (iStock)

A man was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer in Maryland, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Sandy Spring Lane in Thurmont, Md., about 60 miles north of Washington.

Few details were immediately available. The incident involved an officer with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said no law enforcement officers were injured.

In a statement, officials said, “The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated at this time.”

