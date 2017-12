A man who was fatally shot Christmas Eve in Silver Spring has been identified as Jose Herrera, 18, according to Montgomery County police.

Authorities said Herrera was shot multiple times about 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Quebec Terrace. The victim, who police said had no known address, was located outside, police said, and pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made in the Dec. 24 shooting and police released no further information.