A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Southwest Washington, D.C. police said.

Robert Hobson, 31, of Suitland, Md., was found about 12:40 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street SW, police said.

He was found by officers who went to the site after hearing the sound of gunshots, according to police.

No information was available about who shot the victim or why.

