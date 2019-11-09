By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 9, 2019 at 7:58 PM ESTA man was fatally shot early Saturday in Southwest Washington, D.C. police said.Robert Hobson, 31, of Suitland, Md., was found about 12:40 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street SW, police said.He was found by officers who went to the site after hearing the sound of gunshots, according to police.No information was available about who shot the victim or why.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy