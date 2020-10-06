A man was fatally shot Monday night in Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of Duchaine Drive, a few blocks from Annapolis Road in Lanham.

When officers arrived, the man was found next to a car and had gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man, pending the notification of his relatives.