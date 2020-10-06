By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 6, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDTA man was fatally shot Monday night in Maryland.Prince George’s County police said the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of Duchaine Drive, a few blocks from Annapolis Road in Lanham.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightWhen officers arrived, the man was found next to a car and had gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police did not identify the man, pending the notification of his relatives. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.