A man was shot and fatally wounded Friday evening in Prince George's County, the police said.He was found about 6:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of Brooks Drive, they said. The site is in the Suitland/Silver Hill area.He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, and died on Saturday, according to the police.