A man was fatally shot early Friday in the Brentwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of 14th Street NE, in a residential area near the Brentwood Recreation Center. His identification was not immediately released.

Police said officers responding to the sound of gunshots found the victim lying on a sidewalk and suffering from several wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said additional details would be made public Friday.

The fatal shooting was the second this year in the Brentwood neighborhood, located between Rhode Island and New York avenues. There have been 76 homicides in the District this year, up from 74 at the same time in 2018.

