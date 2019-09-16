A man was fatally shot Monday night in the Capitol Heights area of Prince George’s County, police said.

They said the man was found about 8:50 p.m. at Nova Avenue and Byers Street. Officers went there in response to a report of a shooting.

The man, who was unresponsive, was taken to a hospital where he died.

No information was immediately available about suspects or motive.

