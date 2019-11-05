Authorities said a man was fatally shot Monday night in the Largo, Md., area.
The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Arbor Way and Fairlakes Place, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Officers were called for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who was inside a vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
No information on a possible suspect or motive was immediately available.