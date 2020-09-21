By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 21, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDTA man was shot fatally Monday night at a hotel in Charles County, Md., the county sheriff’s office said.The man was shot at the Master Suites Hotel in Waldorf, the sheriff’s office said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe died at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.The attack did not appear to be random, the sheriff’s office said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.