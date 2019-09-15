A man was found fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the Chillum area of Prince George’s County, the county police said.

He was found about 3:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of Chillum Road, police said. Officers went there after the shooting was reported and found the man with a wound to his body.

No information was available late Saturday on any suspect or motive in the death.

The site is near the intersection with Sargent Road and about one half-mile northeast of Eastern Avenue, which forms the boundary between Prince George’s and the District of Columbia.

