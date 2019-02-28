A man fatally shot in an alley in the Columbia Heights neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a 23-year-old man from Northwest Washington.

Jamal Kwame Crump died at a hospital shortly after the shooting that took place about 2:40 p.m. Police said the incident occurred in an alley behind a strip of rowhouses in the 1300 block of Monroe Street NW.

D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Wednesday that the victim had been seen on surveillance video in an altercation with three men. One of the men left, then returned and shot him, the chief said.

“It appears it was a targeted killing,” Newsham said. Crump was shot multiple times in the alley, just off 13th Street.

