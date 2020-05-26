Police had made no arrests in the case as of Tuesday.
Beckwith was the District’s fourth homicide victim since Friday, bringing the total number of people killed this year to 61. That is a 5 percent increase over the number at this time in 2019, which finished the year with a decade-high number of killings.
But speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Newsham said overall violent crime has decreased 10 percent this year.
The fatal shootings since Friday included a man shot on East Capitol Street in Northeast. Newsham said the victim was found with a loaded firearm.
A man was fatally shot Saturday in the 1800 block of Gainesville Street SE.
Also killed was a 71-year-old woman who Newsham and the victim’s relatives said was trying to protect her granddaughter, who had been involved in an altercation inside a store.
“We will continue to remove illegal firearms from the community,” Newsham said. He added that some recent homicides “involve some career criminals.”