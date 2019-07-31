A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Anthony Hooks of Southeast Washington.

Police said officers responding to calls reporting gunshots around 10:20 p.m. found Hooks in the 1300 block of Savannah Street SE, near the Congress Heights Metro station.

A statement from police said Hooks had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police did not discuss a possible motive.

There have been 98 homicides in the District this year, a 5 percent increase over this time in 2018.

