A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Deanwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Police said the shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of Jay Street NE. Authorities said additional details would be made available later Thursday. The victim was not immediately identified.

In another incident, police said they arrested a suspect in a shooting Wednesday evening in Dupont Circle.

That shooting occurred about 6:05 p.m. in the park near New Hampshire Avenue. Police reported the victim was semiconscious when he was taken to a hospital.

The suspect was identified as Deon Lavelle Davis, 24, of no fixed address. Police said he was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Police did not comment on what might have prompted the shooting.