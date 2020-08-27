In another incident, police said they arrested a suspect in a shooting Wednesday evening in Dupont Circle.
That shooting occurred about 6:05 p.m. in the park near New Hampshire Avenue. Police reported the victim was semiconscious when he was taken to a hospital.
The suspect was identified as Deon Lavelle Davis, 24, of no fixed address. Police said he was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.
Police did not comment on what might have prompted the shooting.