Authorities said police were alerted by ShotSpotter, a system that detects the sound of gunshots, which reported 10 rounds being fired on Lee Street.
Officers said they responded and found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a residence in the 1100 block of 45th Street.
Police said the vehicle had no occupants, and that they found the victim behind a rowhouse with a bullet wound to his back. Police said they think Bright was driving the vehicle.
Police did not make details of the investigation public.
There have been 150 homicides in the District this year, a 17 percent increase from the 128 by this point in 2019, which ended with a decade high.