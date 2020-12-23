Investigators then found a third victim, a 19-year-old man, at another shopping center — Tacketts Village Square. He also had suffered gunshot wounds.
All the victims were taken to hospitals. Costanzo was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.
With a helicopter, officers and a K-9 unit, police searched the area and found a suspect on Gorham Way. Police said Daquil Raheem Smith, 19, of Philadelphia is being held without bond at a county jail.
Officials said the killing was tied to a drug deal. Investigators allege that Smith and the other 19-year-old fired into a vehicle and hit the two victims before they fled. A third man in the car with the two victims was not injured.
Police said the 19-year-old suspect remains in a hospital. Police did not identify the man since he has not yet been charged, nor did they say how he had been injured.
The woman who was shot suffered serious wounds but is expected to survive, police said.
Smith is charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and other counts. It was not immediately known whether he has a lawyer.