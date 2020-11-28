By Clarence Williams and closeClarence WilliamsLocal reporter covering crime, breaking news, and public safety issuesEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMartin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 28, 2020 at 10:10 PM ESTA man was shot and killed Saturday evening in Fairfax County, the county police said.The shooting occurred about 5:10 p.m. in the 8500 block of Bauer Drive in the Springfield area, according to police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAfter preliminary investigation, they said the incident apparently involved two people who may have known each other.They said no apparent ongoing threat to the community existed. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.