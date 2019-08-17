A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Fairlawn neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of 18th Street SE, between Minnesota Avenue and Anacostia Park. The victim was identified as William Roland of Southeast.

Police said officers responded to the area for reports of gunshots and found the victim lying in the street suffering from multiple wounds. He died later Saturday at a hospital.

A police report says Roland was struck in the chest and neck and that police recovered 11 shell casings from the scene.

