A Charles County man was shot and killed in the doorway of his house on Saturday, and a suspect was arrested and charged, the county sheriff’s office said.

They said Wayne Lee Proctor, Jr., 35, of Nanjemoy, was shot about 4 p.m. at his house in the 8300 block of Bowie Road after an argument. It was not clear what the argument was about.

According to the sheriff’s office, Marcus Darnell Johnson, 33, of Nanjemoy, was arrested after a search in a wooded area and charged with murder.