A man was fatally shot in Hyattsville, Md., on Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Laguna Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He died at a hospital, officials said.

Prince George’s County police have not identified the man, pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The D.C. area has seen 49 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 17 were in Maryland, including 12 in Prince George’s County.