Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Hyattsville, Md.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Burlington Road at 3:37 a.m. Thursday for reported gunshots, said acting lieutenant Zach Nemser of the Hyattsville police. When they arrived, they found a man in the backyard of a home with a single gunshot wound to his upper body, Nemser said. The man, whom police have not identified, died on the way to a hospital.

Nemser said the shooting appears to be an “isolated incident.” Police have had many calls for service related to suspected drug dealing in the block where the shooting occurred, including a recent shooting and armed robbery, Nemser said.

Prince George’s County homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.