A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in a residential neighborhood of Lincoln Heights in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released pending notification of his relatives, was shot about 11:10 a.m. A police spokeswoman said his shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting occurred at Fitch and 50th places NE. Police were looking for a gold- or tan-colored sedan being driven on Ridge Road toward Southern Avenue.

No other details were made public.