Police identified the man fatally shot Monday in Riverdale Heights as Oscar Rene-Espinal, 36.

Police called to the 5400 block of Carters Lane shortly after 7 a.m. found Rene-Espinal suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway, Prince George’s County police said.

Rene-Espinal was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect and motive.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 301-772-4925 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.