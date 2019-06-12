A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of 62nd Street NE, two blocks north of Watts Branch playground.

Police identified the victim as Darryl Johnson of Northeast. He was shot several times, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said detectives believe Johnson was targeted in the shooting. The chief also said it appeared Johnson was shot as he was getting into a vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and police said they did not know of a possible motive.

