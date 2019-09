Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Northeast D.C. late Saturday, authorities said Sunday.

D.C. police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street NE, about 10:22 p.m., for a report of shots fired. Once there, they found DeAndre Person, of Northeast, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Paramedics arrived and treated Person before transporting him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the homicide investigation was continuing Sunday.