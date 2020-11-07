By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 7, 2020 at 1:07 AM ESTA man was fatally shot Friday in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.Demetrius Jones, 41, of Northeast, was found about 10:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gales Street NE, the police said.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightHe died at a hospital, they said.No information was immediately available about any suspects or a motive. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.