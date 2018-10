A man was shot and killed just before midnight Tuesday in Northeast Washington, police said.

The victim was found in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue, near the Burrville neighborhood. Police said he was unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead about 12:09 a.m.

Police said the shooting occurred about 11:40 p.m. Additional details on the victim, suspects or motive were not immediately available.