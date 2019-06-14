A 43-year-old man was fatally shot early Friday in Northeast Washington’s Trinidad neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Damon R. Bell. Authorities did not describe a possible motive. No arrest has been made.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Virginia Avenue NE, near the campus of Gallaudet University. Police said Bell was found inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead at a hospital. They said he had been shot multiple times.

Authorities said in a statement that Bell had no fixed address. A police report lists one possible address for him at a homeless shelter on New York Avenue in Northeast Washington. That shelter is about a half mile away from where he was killed.

