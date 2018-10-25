A man was fatally shot Wednesday evening in Northeast Washington, according to police.

At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of 17th Street NE after the report of a shooting, D.C. police said in a statement Thursday. They found 22-year-old Roger Marmet of Northeast with a gunshot wound; he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-9099.