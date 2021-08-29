By Martin WeilToday at 10:31 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 10:31 p.m. EDTShareA man was fatally shot Sunday in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Clay Place NE, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt was reported about 5 p.m., but few other details were immediately available.The site is a residential street a few blocks south of Benning Road between Minnesota Avenue NE and the Anacostia Freeway. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.