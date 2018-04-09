A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Washington, police said.

Adrian Terrance Gay, of Southeast Washington, died after an incident about 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of 21st St. NE near Benning Road and the Kingman Park neighborhood.

Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

A reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.

This comes as the D.C. region has seen 64 homicides so far this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 33 were in the District, with 20 of those in Southeast.