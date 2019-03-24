A man was fatally shot Saturday night in the Brentwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington, D.C. police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road NE, according to a police report. Responding to the sounds of gunshots, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue.

The man, identified by police as 23-year-old Rafiq Hawkins, of Northeast, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived. He was transported to a hospital, where doctors tried to revive him. He was pronounced dead around 11 p.m.

The shooting, which is still under investigation, took place near Hawkins’s home, according to the police report. The gunfire left bullet holes in nearby apartments in the residential area.