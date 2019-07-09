A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in the Burrville area of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Police had few immediate details of the incident, but they said it occurred minutes after midnight in the 900 block of Division Avenue NE, a residential neighborhood near the Maryland border.

Authorities said an update would be provided later Tuesday.

In a separate incident that occurred Monday night, police said a 17-year-old was stabbed in the neck and upper body during an altercation behind a laundry in the Kingman Park neighborhood of Northeast Washington.

Police said the juvenile got into a dispute with three men around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gales Street NE. Police said they found the victim about a block away in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE. The victim’s injuries were described as not life threatening.

Police said the three men being sought escaped on an X2 Metro bus headed in the direction of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast.

