By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 26, 2019 at 7:56 AM ESTD.C. Police said a man was fatally shot late Monday in Northeast Washington.Few details were immediately available, and the man’s name has not been released, pending the notification of his family.The incident happened just after 11 p.m. along the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue not far from South Dakota Avenue NE in the Brookland neighborhood.The District has seen more than 150 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy