D.C. Police said a man was fatally shot late Monday in Northeast Washington.

Few details were immediately available, and the man’s name has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. along the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue not far from South Dakota Avenue NE in the Brookland neighborhood.

The District has seen more than 150 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post.

