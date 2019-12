He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 202-727-9099.

The killing brings the number of homicides in the District this year to 161 as of Friday, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. That compares with 160 homicides for all of last year.

