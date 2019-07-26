A man was fatally shot early Friday in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the 300 block of 50th Street NE. Police said the man had been shot several times.

Few details were immediately available, and police did not say whether the man died at the scene or a hospital. His identity has not been released.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood near the Kelly Miller Recreation Center. Police said additional details would be made public Friday.

There has been a surge of fatal shootings this month in the District, including nine in a span of five days. According to the latest statistics, up to Thursday, there have been 88 homicides in the city this year, up 9 percent from this time in 2018.

Authorities held a news conference Thursday to warn of strict penalties for people trafficking illegal guns into the District and to highlight a new, tougher approach to gun offenders by funneling some cases into the federal criminal justice system.

