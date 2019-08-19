A man was fatally shot Sunday night in Northeast Washington’s Parkside-Kenilworth neighborhood on the same block where another man was shot and killed four days earlier, according to D.C. police.

The latest shooting occurred about 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of 45th Street NE, between Douglas and Ponds streets. Police said a man and a woman also were struck by bullets and are expected to survive.

Police did not immediately release other details of the shooting but said additional information would be made public Monday. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Authorities would not say if Sunday night’s shooting is related to the fatal shooting Wednesday night of Alonzo Richard Hines Jr., 20, who also was killed in the 1500 block of 45th Street NE.

Hines, who had one address in Southeast Washington and another one block from where he was shot, died Thursday. No arrests have been made in the case.

