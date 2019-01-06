A man was shot and killed by an unknown assailant in Northwest Washington early Sunday morning, D.C. police said.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the area of O and North Capitol streets NW, in the Truxton Circle neighborhood. Police said the unidentified victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, and was later pronounced dead. Authorities had yet to publicly identify the man late Sunday afternoon and the shooter remained at large, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text message tips to D.C. police at 50411.