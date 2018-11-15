A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night on a street in the Shaw neighborhood in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

Javon Smith of Southeast was found with a gunshot wound about 10:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Eighth Street NW, in LeDroit Park.

Police said they believe Smith was shot a block south, in the 800 block of Florida Avenue NW, on the border with Shaw, and ran to Eighth Street, where he collapsed. Police said Smith died at a hospital.

The shooting occurred in the eastern end of the U Street corridor, near Howard University Hospital and the African American Civil War Museum.

It was the 145th homicide in the District this year, up from 101 at this time in 2017. Smith’s death was the District’s first homicide in eight days.

Police did not comment on a possible motive.

Officers rushed to the scene after an alert by ShotSpotter, the audio-sensing technology that records the sounds of gunshots, and found the victim lying on the street. He told police, “I can’t breathe, I don’t know,” according to the report. It did not elaborate on the statements.

Three vehicles were damaged by gunfire.