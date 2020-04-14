Police said Monday night’s shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Longfellow Street NW, a residential area three blocks east of Georgia Avenue.
According to a report, police responded to a call for sounds of gunshots and found the victim lying unconscious in the street. Police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The report said he was shot in the upper body.
Police did not immediately release the victim’s name or other personal details pending notification of relatives. Police did not discuss a possible motive, and no arrest has been made.
Gunfire damaged the front windshield a parked Toyota Avalon.
Since Sunday evening, police in the District have investigated the shootings of 10 other people in the Northwest, Northeast and Southeast quadrants of the city. A 19-year-old man, Antonio Lee Burnett Jr. — one of three people shot at the Mayfair Mansions apartments in Northeast — died.
Several shootings Sunday night were concentrated in the Southeast Washington neighborhoods of Garfield Heights, Congress Heights, Benning Ridge and Shipley Terrace. Police were trying to determine whether any were related.
The spate of violence over the holiday weekend, and while residents are under orders to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, frustrated D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, who said social distancing and covid-19 do not seem to stop the city’s most violent assailants.
“They are continuing the way they normally would,” Newsham said, speaking before the shooting on Longfellow Street but after the shootings of 10 other people.
Although robberies and some other categories of crime have dropped since residents in the District began social distancing practices, shootings and other assaults have gone up over the past month.
There have been 44 homicides in the District this year, up from 43 at this time in 2019. Assaults with firearms are up 22 percent in the past month.