A man was fatally shot in Oxon Hill, Md., over the Easter weekend, police said.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Maury Avenue at about 6:05 p.m. Sunday for the report of gunfire and found the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he died several hours later, Prince George's County police said.

His name was not released, pending notification of his family, according to police. Officials said their initial investigation has found that this was not “a random crime.”

The D.C. region has seen roughly 50 homicides this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 17 have been in Maryland, including 12 in Prince George’s County.