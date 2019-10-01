A man was fatally shot in Oxon Hill, Md., on Monday night, police said.

His name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

Prince George’s County police said the killing happened about 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Winslow Road near Indian Head Highway.

Police went to the area after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

They said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a reward is being offered for information about the case.

