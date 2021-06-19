By Martin WeilJune 19, 2021 at 7:48 a.m. UTCshareA man was shot and killed Friday evening in Prince George’s County, the police said.The man was found outdoors at about 7:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in the Suitland area, according to the police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOfficers went there after a shooting was reported. The man was dead when police arrived.No name or age were given and no information was available about who shot him or why. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.