A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

They said the man was found on the ground about 7:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Patterson Street. He had been shot at least twice, police said.

The site is south of Riverdale Road and east of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

