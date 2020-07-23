A man was fatally shot early Thursday in Prince George’s County.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Suitland Road near the Capital Beltway in the Camp Springs area, according to Prince George’s County police.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name was not released, pending notification of his family.