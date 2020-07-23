By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 23, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDTA man was fatally shot early Thursday in Prince George’s County.The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Suitland Road near the Capital Beltway in the Camp Springs area, according to Prince George’s County police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightWhen police arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The man’s name was not released, pending notification of his family. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.