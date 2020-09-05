By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 5, 2020 at 2:24 AM EDTA man was fatally shot Friday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.The man was found lying on a sidewalk at about 9:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Audrey Lane in the Oxon Hill area of the county, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe had gunshot wounds, they said. He died at a hospital, according to police.The man’s name was not immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.