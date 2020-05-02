By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMay 2, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDTA man was found shot Saturday evening in Prince George’s County, police said.They said he was found about 6:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of Carswell Avenue in the Camp Springs/Suitland area.The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.Police said they are looking for a suspect and a motive in the shooting.The site is a residential street just south of the Capital Beltway and about a mile west of Joint Base Andrews. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news0 Comments