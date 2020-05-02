A man was found shot Saturday evening in Prince George’s County, police said.

They said he was found about 6:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of Carswell Avenue in the Camp Springs/Suitland area.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they are looking for a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

The site is a residential street just south of the Capital Beltway and about a mile west of Joint Base Andrews.