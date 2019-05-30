On May 30 at 2:20AM, officers responded to Golansky Blvd, Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. When PD arrived, it was determined a 23-year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound, had been transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. We need your help. #UnsolvedHomicide pic.twitter.com/g5KHT3bIcR — Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) May 30, 2019

A man was fatally shot in Prince William County early Wednesday, authorities said.

At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge for the report of a shooting, Prince William County police said in a statement.

They found a 23-year-old Johnnie Pablito Kamara of Woodbridge suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said, and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 703-792-5123.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news