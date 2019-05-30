A man was fatally shot in Prince William County early Wednesday, authorities said.
At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge for the report of a shooting, Prince William County police said in a statement.
They found a 23-year-old Johnnie Pablito Kamara of Woodbridge suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said, and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No further details about the shooting were immediately available.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 703-792-5123.
